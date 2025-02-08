Clemson Tigers Prepare for NCAAM Showdown, Students Gear Up for Rivalry
The Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2) are set to face off against the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0) on Saturday evening, and the student body is ready for the showdown.
On Friday night, students of Clemson camped overnight outside of Littlejohn Coliseum in preparation for some Tigers basketball. The game is set to tip off with much anticipation, as this could be the victory that Clemson needs to clinch a spot in the postseason.
Currently, the Tigers are raked No. 2 in the ACC, just behind the Blue Devils. A loss could allow Clemson to slip in conference rankings, however hopes are high to compete with Duke.
The students are looking to fill each and every seat in the student section, with many ensuring they get the opportunity to watch the action up close. Members of the Tiger student section will also receive the perfect shirt to fill the stadium with an overwhelming amount of orange.
Early in the morning before the Tigers' shoot around, members of the team even reinforced their fans with sugary nourishment.
Clemson's Chase Hunter will be coming off of a breakout performance in the Tiger's recent loss against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets (11-12, 5-7). He scored 28 points in an attempt to keep his team above water. Hunter could be the driving factor in a Blue Devil takedown.
This matchup will be the first time the teams see each other in the season, making for an exciting game for all involved. Clemson is currently averaging 77.3 points per game but Duke normally allows opponents only 59.8 PPG.
Duke's standout player, Cooper Flagg, will be a force on the court for the Tigers to deal with. He currently averages 19.5 PPG, 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Clemson's obvious advantage is their home-court record being 11-2 for the season, so the dedicated students have their work laid out for them.
The Blue Devils are undefeated in the ACC and will undoubtedly look to continue that streak. This season, their only losses have come within the last seconds of games, a testament to Duke's ability to compete until the clock runs out.
Clemson could be looking at a spot in the NCAA tournament with a victory against the Blue Devils. As of Saturday morning, ESPN Analytics predict a full takedown of the Tigers. Between the absolute dedication of the student body and what is at stake for Clemson, this game will live up to the rivalry standards college fans have been waiting for.