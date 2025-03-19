Clemson Tigers Set To Extend Contract of Brad Brownell With Lucrative Deal
The Clemson Tigers (27-6, 18-2) are working to extend Brad Brownell's head coaching contract, looking to prolong the success he has brought to the program.
This extension is in the final stages.
Brownell has been with the program since 2010, and the Tigers are trying to lock him up with a six-year extension. Many outlets have reported the update after Indiana bypassed Brownell for the head coaching position on Tuesday.
Currently, Brownell is Clemson's winningest coach with 292 wins.
The 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons mark the first time that Brownell led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament for two consecutive years, a sign that he has this program rolling.
The Tigers will play their March Madness game on Thursday against McNeese State, marking their return to the tournament after last year's defeat in the Elite Eight.
Brownell has made his mark on the program during his tenure, and with the final details being ironed out, he will continue his legacy for the next six years.
In the Midwest Region of the bracket, Clemson is going to have a tall task to get back to the Elite Eight and into the Final Four since they are without their guard Dillon Hunter and are on a collision course with No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet Sixteen.
However, deep runs need to come with upsets, something they were able to do last year before coming up short in the end
Brownell's team will look to make school history after a successful regular season.
Things seem like they are on the verge of being finalized to keep Brownell with Clemson long term, so more updates will follow when that occurs.