Former Clemson Basketball Stars Jaeden Zackery, Ian Schieffelin Enter Transfer Portal
Clemson will have to turn the page on one of the most successful two-year windows in basketball program history.
Following their magical run to the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Tigers followed that up with a 27-win regular season -- the most ever for them in a singular campaign -- and made the March Madness field in back-to-back years for the first time since they made four straight from 2008-2011.
Head coach Brad Brownell will have to reload, losing tons of difference makers due to graduation and the transfer portal.
This portal cycle was also one of the wildest that's been seen since the free transfer rule was implemented.
Thousands of players entered into the portal looking for a new home, and according to The Greenville News, former Tigers stars Jaeden Zackery and Ian Schieffelin have joined the list after putting their names into consideration on April 21.
What makes their situation different -- and strange -- is that they are out of eligibility.
Zackery and Schieffelin aren't the only players who don't have years remaining to enter into the transfer portal, and that is because there could be a change in eligibility ruling that would allow players to participate in five full seasons of their collegiate sport instead of the previous limit of four.
There are pending court cases that could change things immediately, so it's smart for Zackery and Schieffelin to have officially entered the portal before the deadline of April 22.
What comes of this will be seen.
Things have been changing constantly at the college level the past few years, and this ruling that could give another season of eligibility would shift the landscape tremendously once again.