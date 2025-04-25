Former Clemson Tigers Basketball Player Commits To His New School
The transfer portal is rolling across both football and basketball right now, and the Clemson Tigers have been active when it comes to the hardcourt.
Head coach Brad Brownell, knowing he needed to replace departures because of graduation, also saw some of his depth players enter their names into the portal.
To build upon the success Clemson has had in the past two years, it was imperative for the Tigers to get a transfer haul so they could keep the momentum going.
He was able to do that, bringing in six new players who backfill the openings in both the back and front court.
Now, some of the former Clemson players are finding their new homes, including Jake Heidbreder.
Heidbreder will be playing for Fresno State in the 2025-26 campaign.
Originally a transfer addition of Clemson ahead of the 2023-24 season after coming in from Air Force, he redshirted during that year after he was selected to the All-Mountain West Third Team.
During his time at Air Force, he started all 61 games he played, putting up averages of 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest on 49.2% shooting from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range.
That didn't quite translate to his time with the Tigers, though.
After his redshirt season, he appeared in 32 games for Clemson, but didn't start one. He also averaged 4.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 14.1 minutes per contest this past campaign.
Now, the Indiana native will head back west and play for Fresno State.
It will be interesting to see how he fares against that level of competition again and what his role might be for the Bulldogs after not seeing much time with the Tigers.