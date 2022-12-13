Get Your Tickets to See Clemson Men's Basketball in Greenville

Clemson plays the University of Richmond in the 2022 Greenville Winter Invitational on December 17th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Lower level reserved tickets are available for $60.00 and is good for all three games that day:

2PM - South Carolina vs. East Carolina

4:30PM - Furman vs. Stephen F. Austin

7PM - Clemson vs. Richmond

Tickets will be mobile and sent to you via email December 8th.

Clemson’s odds of winning the ACC regular season title are +3500, according to Fanduel.

