Get Your Tickets to See Clemson Men's Basketball in Greenville
Clemson plays the University of Richmond in the 2022 Greenville Winter Invitational on December 17th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Lower level reserved tickets are available for $60.00 and is good for all three games that day:
2PM - South Carolina vs. East Carolina
4:30PM - Furman vs. Stephen F. Austin
7PM - Clemson vs. Richmond
Tickets will be mobile and sent to you via email December 8th.
Clemson’s odds of winning the ACC regular season title are +3500, according to Fanduel.
5 Clemson Storylines as Orange Bowl Prep Begins
From prepping a new QB to attrition and additions to being ready for a motivated opponent, there's a lot for Clemson football to accomplish this month.
Syracuse Wins 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship
Syracuse won the first NCAA men’s soccer national championship in program history on Monday evening in the NCAA Men’s College Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina
Vols WR Tillman Opts Out of Orange Bowl vs. Clemson
Clemson won't have to prepare for one of Tennessee's top offensive weapons, although the playmaker has missed much of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.
