PJ Hall Named to Second Team, Clemson Picked 11th in ACC Preseason Release

Clemson junior center PJ Hall was named to the ACC's Preseason Second Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Hall is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 15.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

The Tigers, who begin the regular season on Nov. 7 against The Citadel, were picked to finish 11th in the predicted order of finish. Here are the complete results as voted by the ACC media:

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses

