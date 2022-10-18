PJ Hall Named to Second Team, Clemson Picked 11th in ACC Preseason Release
Clemson junior center PJ Hall was named to the ACC's Preseason Second Team, the league announced Tuesday.
Hall is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 15.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
The Tigers, who begin the regular season on Nov. 7 against The Citadel, were picked to finish 11th in the predicted order of finish. Here are the complete results as voted by the ACC media:
2023 OL Zechariah Owens Once Again Committed to Clemson
After decommitting last week, 2023 OL Zechariah Owens is back in the fold with the Tigers.
Clemson's Will Shipley Relishes Being a Game-Changer
Will Shipley was thrilled to create an explosive play with a kick return against FSU, and the Clemson Tiger is also excited to be back in Death Valley this week against Syracuse.
Swinney’s Faith Has Carried Him
In the midst of a season where his Tigers are in the hunt for not only another ACC Championship, College Football Playoff berth and possible national Title, Swinney took the time to share how he has handled the ups and downs: through his faith.
2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)
1. North Carolina (90), 1504
2. Duke (2), 1339
3. Virginia (6), 1310
4. Miami (2), 1138
5. Florida State, 1064
6. Notre Dame, 971
7. Virginia Tech (1), 921
8. Syracuse, 700
9. Wake Forest, 672
10. NC State, 548
11. Clemson, 528
12. Louisville, 477
13. Boston College, 368
14. Pitt, 320
15. Georgia Tech, 260
First-place votes in parentheses
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/