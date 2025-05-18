Three Clemson Tigers Athletic Programs Put School Into Rare Air
It's no secret that Clemson has been a featured part of the national scene when it comes to multiple sports they compete in.
While football might get the most attention both locally and nationally, other programs have stepped into the upper echelon in their respective sports to become a force in their own right.
In fact, the football, basketball and baseball programs all finished their regular seasons this year with a ranking next to their name, something that is rare across the country.
How rare?
Only three other Division 1 schools joined Clemson in this club; Alabama, Oregon and Tennessee.
The football team has had the most success for the Tigers thus far since they won the ACC title and made the College Football Playoff, but the baseball team has a chance to surpass that if they can bring home a tournament title and make a deep run in the College World Series.
Even though the basketball team ended on a sour note following their first round elimination in the NCAA Tournament, they still had their best year in program history and have built a contender in the ACC.
Clemson baseball also has a chance to seperate the Tigers from those other schools.
While Alabama, Oregon and Tennessee all had success just like Clemson in those three respective sports, no one has a national championship to their name.
Despite the Tigers scuffling to finish the regular season, it's now a different portion of the calendar where what happened in the past doesn't affect what will take place going forward.