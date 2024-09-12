NFL All-Pro Has Strong Words About His Emerging Star Brother for Clemson
The Terrell brothers, AJ and Avieon, continue making their mark in football, each forging distinct paths for themselves, while uplifting one another.
AJ Terrell, a standout cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons, has voiced profound confidence in his younger brother, Avieon, who is currently making headlines as a star in the Clemson Tigers secondary.
Their football journey began at Westlake High School in Atlanta, where both siblings honed their skills side-by-side and cultivated a deep shared passion for the game.
AJ, already an All-Pro corner in his young career, expressed an unwavering belief in his brother Avieon's abilities, stating to Greenville News, "I feel like he was ahead of me at every phase of football at every age. It's nothing new to me. Nothing he does surprises me."
This assertion emphasizes his confidence in his younger brother's talent, and showcases his deep respect for his brother's work ethic and approach to the game.
The younger Terrell began establishing himself during his freshman year at Clemson, starting for the No. 20-ranked Tigers last year.
This season, he has already made waves with a standout performance against Appalachian State, recording two tackles and a career-high four pass breakups.
Additionally, he boasts the lowest catch percentage allowed among Clemson defensive backs this year, solidifying his reputation as a lockdown defensive back.
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has also recognized his determination and talent.
He recalls how Terrell distinguished himself even at a young age during the Dabo Swinney Football Camp, emphasizing that he is proving to be more than AJ's little brother.
"He's making a name for himself in college football," Reed stated, emphasizing the sophomore's growth and immense potential.
While both brothers exhibit a physical style of play, they differ in size and approach.
Avieon stands at 5-foot-11, compared to AJ's 6-foot-1 stature. This difference has prompted Avieon to develop quicker footwork and a more aggressive playing style. AJ noted that Avieon plays with "more swagger and confidence," describing him as a "rah-rah" player who injects energy into the field.
Family support is pivotal in Avieon's development.
AJ has taken on the mentor role, advising his younger brother to remain focused, humble, and dedicated to the playbook. Avieon, inspired by his family's athletic legacy, also harbors aspirations for his five-year-old nephew, believing he will follow in their footsteps and emerge as a star in football.
The bond between the two brothers is palpable, characterized by shared experiences and mutual respect for each other's talents.
The high praise by the NFL All-Pro for his younger brother reflects his confidence in the younger Terrell's abilities, and highlights the supportive family dynamic that has been instrumental in their football journeys.
As Terrell continues to excel at Clemson, he is carving out his identity in the sport, hopefully following in his brother's footsteps in the NFL.