The PGA Tour returns this week to the Palmetto State, where three former Clemson golfers will be competing in the same state they honed their skills in collegiately, at the RBC Heritage Open at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

The first round begins Thursday morning and runs through Sunday's final round in the PGA Tour's second stop of the COVID-19 pandemic-altered schedule.

Here's a look at where those Tigers, including two who participated in last week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft. Worth, Texas, stand coming into the tournament (Thursday tee time in parentheses):

Lucas Glover (12:21 p.m.)

The two-time All-American at Clemson had a solid return last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing tied for 23rd. Glover, who's ranked 124th in the FedEx Cup standings, made his seventh cut in 13 tournaments this season with a 67-60 the first two rounds. He followed that up with 69-66 on the weekend for his best finish since a T9 finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in February.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion and three-time Tour winner will tee off at the RBC Heritage for the 18th time in his Tour career. Glover's made the cut 10 times and has one top-10 finish and four top-25s at Harbour Town.

Doc Redman (6:45 a.m.)

The former Clemson standout is coming off a solid showing last weekend in his first full season on Tour. Redman spent some time near the top of the leaderboard early at Colonial and shot a 67 in the first round. He followed that up with a 70 in the second round to make his fourth cut of the season before shooting 73-70 over the weekend to finish T58th.

Ranked 107th in the FedEx Cup standings, Redman has three top-25 finishes this season. He'll look for another one in his second time at the Heritage. Redman finished 50th in 2018 as an amateur after shooting a 1-under-par 283 at Harbour Town.

Kyle Stanley (7:07 a.m.)

This will be Stanley's first PGA event since the Tour came to a halt in March. The two-time Clemson All-American finished third at the Puerto Rico Open in February but has missed eight cuts in 13 tournaments this season.

Stanley, who's 129th in the FedEx Cup standings, will look to shake off the rust and compete against the loaded field in Hilton Head, where he's made three cuts in six appearances. His best career finish at the Heritage was 33rd in 2016, and this is his first trip back there since 2017.