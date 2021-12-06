Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    2022 DB Keon Sabb Decommits From Clemson
    Updated:
    Original:

    2022 DB Keon Sabb Decommits From Clemson

    2022 safety Keon Sabb decommitted from Clemson on Monday following the announcement of Brent Venables being named head coach at Oklahoma.
    Author:

    2022 safety Keon Sabb decommitted from Clemson on Monday following the announcement of Brent Venables being named head coach at Oklahoma.

    It didn't take long after losing Brent Venables for Clemson to lose a verbal commitment from the 2022 class.

    Just hours after Venables was announced as the new head coach at Oklahoma, 2022 safety Keon Sabb, out of IMG, announced he was opening his recruitment back up.

    "First and foremost I would like to express my sincere thanks to the entire coaching staff at Clemson," Sabb said in a statement. "I am grateful for the time and energy you have invested in me."

    "Over time we have developed strong relationships, which is why it weighs so heavily on my heart that I must make a decision to take a step back from my commitment."

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17248205_168387971_lowres

    Elite 2022 Safety Decommits From Clemson

    2022 safety Keon Sabb decommitted from Clemson on Monday following the announcement of Brent Venables being named head coach at Oklahoma.

    Brent Venables

    Brent Venables On First Head Coaching Job: 'I'm Not Sure Last Time I Felt So Fulfilled'

    Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday.

    USATSI_17302739

    Did Venables Snub Clemson and Dabo? Not at All

    Venables did not snub Dabo Swinney or Clemson. In fact, he saved the best for last.

    "With the help of family and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I wish all the best to the Clemson program and their future."

    Sabb committed to Clemson back in July, but a recent visit to Michigan for the Wolverines win over Ohio State caused quite a stir in recruiting circles. Michigan has never stopped recruiting the talented safety and the Wolverines were one of his finalists.

    Sabb reaffirmed his commitment to Clemson last week after a visit from Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney, but has now decided to back off that pledge.

    With Sabb no longer in the mix, Clemson now sits at just 13 verbal commitments in the 2022 class. However, it was still a class littered with talent, ranking No. 7 in the country before today's announcement by Sabb.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17248205_168387971_lowres
    Recruiting

    Elite 2022 Safety Decommits From Clemson

    just now
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Brent Venables On First Head Coaching Job: 'I'm Not Sure Last Time I Felt So Fulfilled'

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17302739
    Football

    Did Venables Snub Clemson and Dabo? Not at All

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17302746_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Brent Venables Officially Leaves Clemson to Take Oklahoma Head Coaching Job

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17246514_168387971_lowres
    Football

    5 Clemson Storylines for Tigers' Week of Uncertainty

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16914102_168387971_lowres (1)
    Football

    Report: Deal Between Brent Venables, Oklahoma is Finalized

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16961854
    Football

    Who Should Dabo Swinney Call to Replace Brent Venables and Maybe Others

    21 hours ago
    IMG_5002
    Football

    Clemson Is Going Bowling

    Dec 5, 2021