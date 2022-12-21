2023 CB Branden Strozier Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 CB Branden Strozier has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound player, out of St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), committed to the Tigers in May. Strozier had 18 offers, including Alabama, Florida, Florida, and Tennessee.

"The stability of the coaching staff there just really stands out to me," Strozier told All Clemson earlier this year.

The blue-chip talent played both ways as a senior, recording 43 catches for 788 yards with four touchdowns. On the defensive side, he had 41 tackles, 3 interceptions, one sack and three tackles for loss.

As a junior, Strozier was Region 6-A Private Defensive Player of the Year. He also ran track and field in high school.

