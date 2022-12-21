2023 CB Misun Kelley Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 in-state CB Misun "Tink" Kelley has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound prospect, out of nearby D.W. Daniel, had 17 offers in total and committed to the Tigers in October. Kelley chose Clemson over his other finalist Virginia Tech.

Kelley initially committed to Virginia Tech in September, then decommitted one month later, once Clemson jumped in and officially offered.

The versatile Kelley is listed as a DB by the recruiting services, but Clemson has recruited him as an ATH. There is a possibility he could begin his career at wide receiver.

This season Kelley was named Region 1 AAA Player of the Year. He had 21 tackles, four pass breakups two interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

As a junior, he had 54 catches for 726 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Kelley helped lead Daniel to a state title in 2021 and just recently played in the Shrine Bowl, an all-star game featuring some of the best players in the state of South Carolina.

