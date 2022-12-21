2023 CB Shelton Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 CB Shelton Lewis has officially signed his National Letter of Intent With Clemson.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Stockbridge (Stockbridge, Ga.), committed to the Tigers back in August, choosing Clemson over other finalists North Carolina and Pitt.

"When I went down there a couple of times, they made me feel like family," Lewis said. "Felt like this was the best decision to help me reach my goals."

Lewis originally committed to Pitt back in early June but backed off that commitment after taking official visits to Arkansas and North Carolina later in the same month. Clemson then got involved, inviting Lewis to the All-In Cookout, where he would officially pick up an offer.

As a senior, Lewis was named Region 5-AAAA Athlete of the Year in the state of Georgia. He recorded 25 tackles with three interceptions. He returned one of those for a touchdown. He also caught 11 passes for 213 with four touchdowns.

