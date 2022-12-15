After originally planning to sign during the early signing period, 2023 RB Jamarius Haynes will now hold off on any announcement and not sign until February.

Haynes, out of Handly, Alabama, has been one of the Tigers' primary targets at running back over the past few weeks. He visited for the Syracuse game and subsequently picked up an offer. The offer from Clemson was his first.

With it being such a big moment in his life, Haynes wants to do the announcement right, telling All Clemson that was the primary reason for pushing the date back.

"Only because we're out of school on December 21 so I just want to do it around my school and my coach," Haynes told All Clemson. "I think that’s the smart thing to do because it’s a big event."

Haynes, who also holds offers from Washington State and Western Kentucky, was relatively unknown before picking up his offer from the Tigers. While several teams have expressed interest, only the three teams have actually offered to date.

Haynes also told All Clemson that he currently has no future visits planned.

If Clemson can land his commitment, the 6-foot, 185-pound player would be the Tigers' second running back take in the 2023 class, joining in-state prospect Jarvis Green, who announced a commitment earlier this week.

