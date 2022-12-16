Skip to main content
2023 DB Khalil Barnes Commits to Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 DB Khalil Barnes Commits to Clemson

2023 DB Khalil Barnes announced a commitment to the Clemson Tigers on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have added another piece to the 2023 recruiting class, as DB Khalil Barnes announced a commitment to the Tigers on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect, out of N. Oconee (Bogart, Ga.), chose Clemson over Notre Dame.

Barnes initially committed to Wake Forest in the summer, but after a strong senior season, interest in Barnes started to pick up. Offers from Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Oklahoma came in. However, in the end, this was a Clemson and Notre Dame battle.

The Tigers recruited him as a safety, while the Irish wanted him as a receiver.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Play

Trotter's Confident In Clemson's Plan to Slow Down Tennessee Offense

Tennessee might be without starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, but the Clemson defense is still preparing to face a very explosive Volunteers' offense in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson Tiger

2023 Clemson RB Target Jamarius Haynes Pushes Decision Date Back

2023 RB target Jamarius Haynes will not sign during the early signing period.

Dabo Swinney
Play

Clemson's 2023 Recruiting Class All But Done Ahead of Early Signing Day

With early signing day next Wednesday, the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class is all but locked up.

After picking up his offer from the Tigers in late September, Barnes would soon decommit from Wake. He took an official visit to Notre Dame for the Irish's dominating win over the Tigers back in November, and it appeared as if Marcus Freeman's program had all the momentum. 

Barnes would then take an official to Clemson for the South Carolina game, and Dabo Swinney and the Tigers were able to swing the needle back in their favor.

Barnes' addition to the class now gives Clemson 25 commitments in the 2023 class, which currently ranks ninth in the nation. He is the third take at safety, joining Rob Billing and Kylen Webb.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Football

Trotter's Confident In Clemson's Plan to Slow Down Tennessee Offense

By JP Priester
Clemson Tiger
Recruiting

2023 Clemson RB Target Jamarius Haynes Pushes Decision Date Back

By JP Priester
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Clemson's 2023 Recruiting Class All But Done Ahead of Early Signing Day

By JP Priester
IMG_0223
Football

Swinney Doesn't Have to Convince Most Tigers This Orange Bowl Matters

By Brad Senkiw
Cade Klubnik
Football

Cade Klubnik Just Trying to Be Himself, Not Trying to Change Anything

By JP Priester
Will Shipley
Football

Clemson Practice Observations: Orange Bowl Prep Day 2

By JP Priester and Will Vandervort
USATSI_19510545_168387971_lowres
Football

Biletnikoff Award Winner Opts Out of Orange Bowl vs. Clemson

By Brad Senkiw
Trenton Simpson
Football

Clemson Linebacker Heading to NFL

By Will Vandervort