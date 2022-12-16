Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have added another piece to the 2023 recruiting class, as DB Khalil Barnes announced a commitment to the Tigers on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect, out of N. Oconee (Bogart, Ga.), chose Clemson over Notre Dame.

Barnes initially committed to Wake Forest in the summer, but after a strong senior season, interest in Barnes started to pick up. Offers from Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Oklahoma came in. However, in the end, this was a Clemson and Notre Dame battle.

The Tigers recruited him as a safety, while the Irish wanted him as a receiver.

After picking up his offer from the Tigers in late September, Barnes would soon decommit from Wake. He took an official visit to Notre Dame for the Irish's dominating win over the Tigers back in November, and it appeared as if Marcus Freeman's program had all the momentum.

Barnes would then take an official to Clemson for the South Carolina game, and Dabo Swinney and the Tigers were able to swing the needle back in their favor.

Barnes' addition to the class now gives Clemson 25 commitments in the 2023 class, which currently ranks ninth in the nation. He is the third take at safety, joining Rob Billing and Kylen Webb.

