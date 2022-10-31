Skip to main content
2023 DT Kayden McDonald Commits to Ohio State Over Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 DT Kayden McDonald Commits to Ohio State Over Clemson

2023 DT target Kayden McDonald announced a commitment to Ohio State on Monday, choosing the Buckeyes over Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 DT target Kayden McDonald announced a commitment to Ohio State on Monday, choosing the Buckeyes over Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect out of N. Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) originally picked up an offer from Clemson back in May and visited for the Tigers' comeback win over Syracuse. In total, McDonald had well over 30 offers.

While Clemson was considered an early favorite, this is a recruitment that was difficult to get a good read on. McDonald always kept things very close to the vest and did a great job of making all the finalists feel like they were legitimately in it.

McDonald, a Top 200 talent, would have technically been an oversign at the position, as Clemson has already secured commitments from Peter Woods, Vic Burley and Stephyilan Greene, all blue-chip interior linemen. It's unlikely the staff targets another DT in this class.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Will Shipley
Play

Biggest Challenge Heading Into Notre Dame: Finishing Drives

The Tigers currently rank third in the FBS in red zone conversions, having converted 38 of 39 trips into points, but there is still room for improvement.

IMG_7685
Play

Tyler Venables: Clemson Should 'Stop and Smell the Roses' at ND

Clemson defender is understands he's going to Notre Dame to play a huge game, but he can't help but get excited to play at the historic venue for a second time.

Beaux Collins

Tigers Will Need to 'Strap Up' Against Physical Notre Dame Defense

After five consecutive games against ACC competition, the unbeaten Tigers will step out of conference for a matchup with the Fighting Irish.

The Tigers currently have 21 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and currently have the seventh-best class in the country.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

More Clemson

Will Shipley
Football

Biggest Challenge Heading Into Notre Dame: Finishing Drives

By Zach Lentz
IMG_7685
Football

Tyler Venables: Clemson Should 'Stop and Smell the Roses' at ND

By Brad Senkiw
Beaux Collins
Football

Tigers Will Need to 'Strap Up' Against Physical Notre Dame Defense

By JP Priester
Brandon Streeter Previews ND
Football

Watch: Clemson OC Brandon Streeter Previews Notre Dame

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19281681_168387971_lowres
Football

5 Clemson Storylines for Road Trip to Notre Dame

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_9827
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Favorite at Notre Dame

By Brad Senkiw
Ruke Orhorhoro
Football

'Battle-Tested' Clemson Team Looking to Put It All Together Against Notre Dame

By JP Priester
Clemson Tiger
Recruiting

Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect

By JP Priester