2023 DT target Kayden McDonald announced a commitment to Ohio State on Monday, choosing the Buckeyes over Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect out of N. Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) originally picked up an offer from Clemson back in May and visited for the Tigers' comeback win over Syracuse. In total, McDonald had well over 30 offers.

While Clemson was considered an early favorite, this is a recruitment that was difficult to get a good read on. McDonald always kept things very close to the vest and did a great job of making all the finalists feel like they were legitimately in it.

McDonald, a Top 200 talent, would have technically been an oversign at the position, as Clemson has already secured commitments from Peter Woods, Vic Burley and Stephyilan Greene, all blue-chip interior linemen. It's unlikely the staff targets another DT in this class.

The Tigers currently have 21 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and currently have the seventh-best class in the country.

