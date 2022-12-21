Skip to main content
2023 DT Stephiylan Green Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 DT Stephiylan Green Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DT Stephiylan Green has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 DT Stephiylan Green has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 267-pound defensive lineman, out of Rome (Rome, Ga.), committed in June, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia.

He is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country and a Top-250 talent overall.

Green publicly announced an offer from the Tigers after taking an official visit the first weekend in June, and he is one of three defensive tackle takes in the class. He is scheduled to enroll in the summer.

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

