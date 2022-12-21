2023 DT Vic Burley Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DT Vic Burley has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-5, 276-pound SI All-American candidate, out of Warner Robins (Warner Robins, Ga.), committed to the Tigers in June, choosing Clemson over his other top schools, Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee. In total, Burley had 18 offers.

"I kind of knew immediately," Burley said of his decision to choose Clemson. "I just wanted to take my time waiting and make sure it was the right decision for me."

One of the cornerstones of the class, Burley ranks No. 39 in the SI99 and is arguably one of the five best defensive linemen in the class.

As a senior, Burley had 62 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had an impressive 41 QB hurries.

He is one of three defensive tackle takes in the class and will be an early enrollee.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/