Clemson has added to its 2023 recruiting class, as Misun "Tink" Kelley announced a commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound ATH out of Daniel (Central, S.C.), chose Clemson over his other finalist, Virginia Tech, after visiting for the comeback win over Syracuse last weekend.

Kelley was at one time committed to the Hokies but backed off of that pledge on October 6. Clemson immediately offered the following day and has been considered the favorite since.

Kelley, who is set to play in the Shrine Bowl, is listed as a DB by the recruiting services, but Clemson has recruited him as an ATH, and he could begin his career at wide receiver. As a junior, Kelley had 54 catches for 726 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Kelley's commitment now gives the Tigers 21 verbal pledges in the 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 7 in the country.

