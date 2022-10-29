Skip to main content
2023 In-State Prospect Misun Kelley Commits to Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 In-State Prospect Misun Kelley Commits to Clemson

2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson has added to its 2023 recruiting class, as Misun "Tink" Kelley announced a commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound ATH out of Daniel (Central, S.C.), chose Clemson over his other finalist, Virginia Tech, after visiting for the comeback win over Syracuse last weekend.

Kelley was at one time committed to the Hokies but backed off of that pledge on October 6. Clemson immediately offered the following day and has been considered the favorite since.

Kelley, who is set to play in the Shrine Bowl, is listed as a DB by the recruiting services, but Clemson has recruited him as an ATH, and he could begin his career at wide receiver. As a junior, Kelley had 54 catches for 726 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Kelley's commitment now gives the Tigers 21 verbal pledges in the 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 7 in the country.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19243562_168387971_lowres
Play

Notre Dame Football is Still a Big Deal to Clemson, But for How Long?

Notre Dame football still strongly resonates in sports, despite the Irish's lack of success against elite teams, but could that change?

R.J. Mickens interception

Clemson Welcomes Weekend Off Before Traveling to Notre Dame

Clemson might have Saturday off, but it does not mean the fifth-ranked Tigers are not thinking about their next opponent.

Dabo Swinney

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

Welcome to All Clemson's recruiting mailbag where we tackle all of your recruiting questions.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

USATSI_19243562_168387971_lowres
Football

Notre Dame Football is Still a Big Deal to Clemson, But for How Long?

By Brad Senkiw
R.J. Mickens interception
Football

Clemson Welcomes Weekend Off Before Traveling to Notre Dame

By Will Vandervort
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP Priester
Brevin Galloway
Men's Basketball

Galloway Thrilled to be Living His Dream as a Clemson Tiger

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19165913_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Tigers Still Have a Lot of Room for Improvement

By Zach Lentz
Joseph Ngata
Football

To Reach Full Potential, Clemson Needs More From WRs

By JP Priester
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Clemson Offer Was Unexpected for 2023 RB Jamarius Haynes

By JP Priester
USATSI_19163723_168387971_lowres
Football

Special Teams Shines for Clemson Tigers

By Brad Senkiw