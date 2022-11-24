Clemson added a third receiver to the 2023 recruiting class on Thanksgiving Day, as in-state wideout Tyler Brown announced a commitment to the Tigers.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect out of Greenville received an offer while visiting for the Louisville game. Being from the area, and having grown up a fan, it was the offer Brown was waiting on.

Back in the summer, Brown committed to Minnesota but decided to open his recruitment back up last month after an offer from Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech also tried to get in late, as the Yellow Jackets also recently offered. In total, Brown holds close to two dozen offers.

To date, Brown has caught 51 passes for 851 yards, with 12 TD catches.

Clemson now stands at 23 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks eighth in the country. He is the third take at the position in this class, joining Ronan Hanafin and Noble Johnson.

All Clemson's Take: Brown is the prototypical slot receiver, with really good hands. A little underrated by the services. Very twitchy and runs precise routes. He has legit speed, having posted a 10.92 in the 100-meter dash. Possesses the kind of skillset that the wide receiver room has lacked at times over the past two seasons.

