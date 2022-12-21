2023 LB Dee Crayton Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 LB Dee Crayton has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound player, out of Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.), committed to the Tigers back in June over other finalists Penn State, Missouri, UCF and Auburn. In total, Crayton had more than 30 offers, with Clemson offering back in February.

During his senior season, the blue-chip prospect totaled 79 tackles, two sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He split time playing middle linebacker and weakside linebacker.

As a junior, Crayton racked up 91 tackles in 10 games, with 14 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/