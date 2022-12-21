2023 OL Harris Sewell Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 OL Harris Sewell has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect, out of Permian (Odessa, Tx.), committed to the Tigers in June, choosing Clemson over other finalists Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama. Sewell had 23 offers in total.

The blue-chip prospect picked up his offer from the Tigers in November of 2021, just after his visit for the Florida State game, and really started to trend Clemson's way throughout the spring. He was one of more than 30 players to take an official visit the first weekend in June.

The Top 150 talent is one of three offensive line takes in the class and is considered one of the top interior linemen in the entire class. He is scheduled to be an early enrollee.

