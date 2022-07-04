Clemson's momentum on the recruiting trail is continuing into the month of July, as the Tigers have picked up a commitment from 2023 OL Zechariah Owens.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound SI All-American candidate has two dozen offers and picked Clemson over Penn State and Alabama.

Owens, out of Eagles Landing in McDonough, Georgia, picked up an offer from Clemson back in early March while visiting for Elite Junior Day, and returned for an official visit last month. He is a legit Top-150 talent and the third offensive linemen to commit in the 2023 class, joining fellow blue-chip prospects Ian Reed and Harris Sewell.

Owens' addition now gives the Tigers 16 verbal pledges in the 2023 recruiting class that is generally regarded currently as one of the five best in the country.

All Clemson's Take: Owens is a mountain of a man already, and there's a reason many consider him one of the Top-100 players in the country. He displays extremely impressive power at the high school level and moves very well for his size. Still needs some work on his pass protection skills and it's fair to question the level of talent he's played against to this point, but Owens has a very high ceiling with NFL potential.

