2023 RB Jarvis Green Commits to Clemson

Jason Priester

2023 RB Jarvis Green Commits to Clemson

The Tigers added to the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday as in-state RB Jarvis Green announced a commitment to Clemson.
Jarvis Green's recruitment didn't stay open very long.

Just days after picking up an offer from the Tigers, and subsequently decommitting from James Madison, the in-state running back announced a commitment to Clemson. Green chose the Tigers over his other finalist, Virginia Tech, who also just recently offered.

"Clemson is my dream school," Green told All Clemson earlier this year. "I grew up a Clemson fan since I’m from South Carolina."

Green committed to James Madison back in the summer but backed off that verbal pledge late last week, just one day after picking up the offer from Clemson. He is just the eighth back to pick up an offer from the Tigers in the current recruiting cycle.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound prospect played a major role in Dutch Fork's state championship season, rushing for 2,272 yards, while averaging close to 10 yards per carry and scoring 33 rushing touchdowns. He had more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 41 touchdowns in total.

Green is the first running back to commit in the 2023 class, although Clemson is expected to sign two players at the position. His verbal pledge now gives the Tigers 24 commitments in a class that is currently ranked inside the Top 10.

