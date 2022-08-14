2023 WR Ronan Hanafin has announced a commitment to Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound SI All-American candidate chose the Tigers over Notre Dame, Alabama and Boston College.

Hanafin had more than two dozen offers total, picking up one from Clemson after an unofficial visit in April. He was also on hand for the Tigers' big official visit weekend back in early June.

The versatile wideout out of the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a Top 100 talent overall, ranking No. 81 in the preseason SI99.

Hanafin's addition now gives Clemson 20 commitments in the 2023 class. He is the second and will likely be the final wide receiver take for the Tigers, as he joins Noble Johnson, who committed to the program earlier in the summer.

All Clemson's Take: Hanafin is extremely versatile and looks like he brings a certain level of physicality to the position. Has played on both sides of the ball. Some teams were recruiting him as a safety. Film shows legit speed and he is capable of playing inside or out but is probably a better fit on the outside. Very good hands and gets in and out of his breaks very smoothly. Will bring a unique dynamic to Clemson's wide receiver room.

