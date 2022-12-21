Skip to main content
2023 WR Tyler Brown Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 WR Tyler Brown Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown has signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect out of nearby Greenville High School, committed to the Tigers in late November.

Brown initially committed to Minnesota back in the summer, but would ultimately back off that verbal pledge and open things back up. Clemson offered in November and Brown would commit just a few days later. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech were two of his other suitors. In total, he had more than two dozen offers.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Branden Strozier

2023 CB Branden Strozier Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 CB Branden Strozier officially signs with the Clemson Tigers.

IMG_9107 (1)

2023 CB Misun Kelley Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 in-state CB Misun Kelly has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

Zechariah Owens

2023 OL Zechariah Owens Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 OL Zechariah Owens has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

Brown is considered one of the top prospects in the state of South Carolina and just recently played in the Shrine Bowl after earning All-State honors. As a senior, the speedy wideout caught 59 balls for 937 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Branden Strozier
Recruiting

2023 CB Branden Strozier Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
IMG_9107 (1)
Recruiting

2023 CB Misun Kelley Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
Zechariah Owens
Recruiting

2023 OL Zechariah Owens Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
Ronan Hanafin, Dee Crayton
Recruiting

2023 WR Ronan Hanafin Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
Mike Reed
Recruiting

2023 CB Shelton Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
AJ Hoffler
Recruiting

2023 DE AJ Hoffler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
USATSI_19076081_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Ravens Claim Former Clemson WR

By Brad Senkiw
Kobe Pace
Football

Clemson Running Back Staying in ACC

By Zach Lentz