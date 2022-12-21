2023 WR Tyler Brown Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown has signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect out of nearby Greenville High School, committed to the Tigers in late November.

Brown initially committed to Minnesota back in the summer, but would ultimately back off that verbal pledge and open things back up. Clemson offered in November and Brown would commit just a few days later. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech were two of his other suitors. In total, he had more than two dozen offers.

Brown is considered one of the top prospects in the state of South Carolina and just recently played in the Shrine Bowl after earning All-State honors. As a senior, the speedy wideout caught 59 balls for 937 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

