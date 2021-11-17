Tigers Miss On Priority WR Target Andre Greene Jr.

Clemson has lost out on another top target, with Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tarheels once again winning a head-to-head battle with the Tigers, this time for the services of 2022 WR Andre Greene Jr.

Greene, who is ranked No. 13 by Sports Illustrated among all wide receivers, committed to the Tarheels on Wednesday, choosing North Carolina over Clemson and Georgia, but make no mistake this was a two-team battle down the stretch.

Greene picked up an offer back in the summer after working out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps and the 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect out of Virginia has been the top priority at the position since.

This marks the second time in the past few months that Mack Brown and company have beaten Clemson out for one of the Tigers' top targets. The Tarheels also beat out the Tigers for the services of Travis Shaw, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country.

Clemson came into the cycle looking to add two receivers in the 2022 class. The staff picked up a commitment from Adam Randall, the fifth-best receiver in the country, late last year, and were hoping that Greene would be that second guy.

However, the coaches will now have to move on, with Dutch Fork wideout Antonio Williams being a guy that has long been on the radar. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham recently attended one of Williams' games and the staff has remained in regular contact, despite not having offered yet.

At the end of the day, this is another big miss for Clemson. Greene is a guy that the team was in position to land at one point and they just got beat. They made it close in the end, but still got beat. The wide receiver took an official visit over the weekend and by all accounts, the coaching staff knocked it out of the park. It just wasn't enough, though, as the Heels pretty much had an insurmountable lead.

