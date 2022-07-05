Skip to main content
Clemson 2023 DE Target Keldric Faulk Commits to Florida State

2023 Clemson DE target Keldric Faulk announced a commitment to Florida State on Tuesday, choosing the Seminoles over Auburn, Florida and Clemson.

Clemson 2023 DE target Keldric Faulk announced a commitment to Florida State on Tuesday. 

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound SI All-American candidate out of Highland Home, Alabama, chose the Seminoles over other finalists Clemson, Auburn and Florida. However, by all accounts, this one came down to the Seminoles, Clemson and Auburn.

Faulk visited for the Elite Junior Day back in January, picking up an offer shortly thereafter. He was then back on campus for the big official visit weekend in June. Florida State would get more than half a dozen visits during Faulk's recruitment, including the final one.

With AJ Hoffler and David Ojiegbe having already announced verbal pledges to Clemson in the 2023 class, the Tigers are still looking to add at least one more defensive end, with Hunter Osborne, also out of Alabama, as the top target currently. No commitment date has been announced as of yet, but a decision is expected to come sometime before the start of his senior season.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

