Clemson 2023 OL Target Spencer Fano Commits to Utah

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 OL target Spencer Fano announced a commitment on Tuesday.

2023 OL target Spencer Fano has announced a commitment to Utah.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect out of Timpview (Provo, UT.) chose the Utes over other finalists Clemson, Oregon and Michigan. In total, Fano had more than two dozen offers.

Clemson got in on Fano fairly late, offering back in October, and the blue-chip talent came in for an official visit for the South Carolina game. While the Tigers gave the talented player something to think about, it wasn't enough and an in-home visit from Dabo Swinney and Thomas Austin that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning was scrapped at the last minute.

The Tigers have already secured commitments from three blue-chip offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but have been looking to add another tackle prospect. The coaching staff could still address that need in the current class, or they could decide to pursue a player from the transfer portal.

Clemson's 2023 class currently sits at 23 commitments, with four of those being SI99 players. It's a class that ranks No. 9 in the country.

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

