Clemson has added to its 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from LB Jamal Anderson.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound blue-chip prospect out of Mill Creek High School in Georgia has accumulated well over 30 offers, picking up one from the Tigers back in March after an unofficial visit. The son of former NFL RB Jamal Anderson Sr. picked Clemson over other suitors, including Michigan State, USC, and Utah, where his father attended school.

Anderson was one of the many prospects took official visits to Clemson the first weekend in June. He also visited for the Florida State and Wake Forest games last season. He most recently took an official to Utah and had one more scheduled for Michigan State.

As a senior, Anderson was an all-region and all-state selection, after registering 78 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. He is a legitimate Top-200 talent and arguably one of the ten best linebackers in the 2023 class.

Anderson's addition now gives the Tigers ten verbal pledges in the 2023 class, with six of those coming over the past week.

All Clemson's Take: Versatile, athletic and quick. Likely projects to play outside. Already has strong coverage skills. Had two picks and five pass breakups during his junior season. Still needs a little more bulk, which his long frame should have no issue holding.

