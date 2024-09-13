Clemson Basketball Lands 2025 Four-Star, Top-70 Recruit
Clemson basketball is on the rise after an impressive Elite Eight run last year.
It's an important time for the program as they try to continue to be one of the top teams in the country. With the changes in the transfer portal and recruiting as a whole, Clemson has to stay on top of things.
They've done just that.
On Thursday, the Tigers landed 2025 combo guard Zac Foster who was between Clemson and Virginia Tech. He's a four-star prospect and the No. 69 overall player in the country.
The Woodward Academy student took a visit last weekend, having positive words to say about the program and head coach Brad Brownell.
"Coach [Brad] Brownell led the whole visit," he told 247Sports of his visit. "He laid out exactly what he wanted from me and exactly what my plan would look like when I get on campus. The trainer and nutritionist had a plan for me as soon as I walked in."
He visited Virginia Tech the weekend prior, clearly loving what he saw at Clemson more when making his decision.
Foster joins three-star Trent Steinour, a 6-foot-10 power forward out of Mooresville, N.C. in this recruiting class.
Clemson has offered 15 players in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports, but most have committed to other schools.
Nonetheless, adding Foster is a positive sign, as it could interest other recruits in the future.
As he gets ready for his senior season, the young man believes Clemson was the best fit.
"It was just the perfect fit for me," said Foster.
Look for him to be an impact player for Clemson in the future.