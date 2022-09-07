Clemson Drops One Spot In Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Clemson has dropped a spot in the latest update to the SI 2023 team recruiting rankings.

After debuting at No. 6 in the initial rankings in August, the Tigers now currently sit at No. 7, after adding CB Shelton Lewis and SI99 member WR Ronan Hanafin.

The rankings focus on SI99 members, premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs.

2023 Team Recruiting Rankings

1. Alabama (1)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 7

2. Texas (4)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 7

3. Notre Dame (3)

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 7

4. Ohio State (2)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 7

5. Georgia (5)

Verbal Commitments: 19

SI99 Recruits: 6

6. LSU (14)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 4

7. Clemson (6)

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 4

"The Tigers are close to filling up their class of 2023, but did add another defensive back to the haul in Shelton Lewis. A bigger, more high-profile win in August came in SI99 two-way standout Ronan Hanafin, whom Clemson snagged over top programs like Alabama and Notre Dame."

8. Oklahoma (7)

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 3

9. Miami (8)

Verbal Commitments: 17

SI99 Recruits: 6

10. Tennessee (9)

Verbal Commitments: 21

SI99 Recruits: 5

Full Top 25 Rankings

