Clemson Football Lands Talented Linebacker over Georgia, Others
Things are starting to pick for colleges around the country as they get ready for the upcoming season, and Clemson is attempting to get themselves back into national championship contention following a disappointing year.
With ACC media days taking place, multiple people part of the Tigers program have been able to share some thoughts about what took place in 2023-24 and what they are expecting heading into this season.
Cade Klubnik is the most important part of this roster when determining success.
If he is able to play like the five-star quarterback talent he was viewed as during his high school career, then Clemson should be able to perform well enough where they get into the expanded College Football Playoff format.
But while much of the attention is turning towards the upcoming year, the Tigers coaching staff is still looking to finalize their 2025 recruiting class.
On Friday, they were able to land talented linebacker Logan Anderson.
Listed as a three-star recruit by On3's Industry Rankings, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Alabama native chose Clemson over Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Washington, Ole Miss and other offers.
"It's a family program. It is a dedicated team and they are about the right things. Family. It's not about clicks and money. They are about what football should be about, not like all these other schools. That is what I like about it," Anderson previously told The Clemson Insider in an interview.
This is a big get for the Tigers as their standing in the 2025 class started to fall when they whiffed on some of their top targets coming out of the official visit time period in the summer. Once viewed as having an elite group, others started leapfrogging them in the standings as more commitments were announced.
Clemson now has 15 commits in this cycle as Anderson becomes the first linebacker to jump aboard.