    • November 3, 2021
    Clemson Moves Up In Latest 2022 Recruiting Rankings

    After holding steady at number nine the past two months, Clemson moved up in Sports Illustrated's updated 2022 team recruiting rankings.
    Sometimes quality matters more than quantity.

    Clemson's 2022 recruiting class is on the small side at the moment, featuring just 13 verbal commitments. However, of those 13 players, eight are ranked in the SI99, which is the best percentage in the nation. The most recent addition to the class was in-state tight end Josh Sapp, who committed to Clemson last month.

    In Sports Illustrated's latest update to the 2022 team recruiting rankings, the Tigers moved up a spot to number eight. This comes after holding steady at number nine in the past two updates. The Tigers class is headlined by quarterback Cade Klubnik, the top quarterback this cycle.

    There is also a change at the top of the rankings, as Penn State drops two spots to number three, with Alabama moving up to number one. 

    2022 Team Recruiting Rankings

    1. Alabama (Previously ranked 2)

    18 Verbal Commits, 9 SI99 Members

    2. Georgia (5)

    21 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

    3. Penn State (1)

    25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

    4. Notre Dame (3)

    21 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

    5. Ohio State (7)

    16 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

    6. Oregon (4)

    22 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

    7. Texas (6)

    22 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

    8. Clemson (9)

    13 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

    "The highest clip of SI99 prospects relative to total commitments still belongs to Dabo Swinney's coaching staff. The rest of the class, expected to be a smaller unit, is beginning to fill out. It added in-state tight end Josh Sapp to the fold recently."

    9. Texas A&M (8)

    14 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

    10. Oklahoma (13)

    16 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

