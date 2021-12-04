Clemson Moves Up In Latest 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Early Signing Day is now less than two weeks away and the Clemson coaching staff is currently out on the road trying to put the finishing touches on a 2022 class that continues to move up the rankings.

In the most recent update to the Sports Illustrated 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings, the Tigers' 2022 class moved up a spot and now sits at No. 7 in the nation.

2022 Recruiting Rankings

1. Alabama (Ranked No. 1 in November)

20 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members

2. Georgia (2)

24 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

3. Texas A&M (9)

19 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

4. Penn State (3)

25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

5. Ohio State (6)

17 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

6. Notre Dame (4)

22 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

7. Clemson (8)

14 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

"CU trusts its evaluations and went all in on senior-riser Wade Woodaz of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School of late. The hybrid defender is more of a safety for one of Florida’s best programs but has off-ball linebacker potential in the ACC. Tigers held off Utah late to boost the defensive class, and more additions are on the way."

8. Texas (7)

20 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

9. Oregon (6)

20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

10. North Carolina (12)

16 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

Full Top 25 Rankings

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!