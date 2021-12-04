Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Clemson Moves Up In Latest 2022 Recruiting Rankings
    Clemson Moves Up In Latest 2022 Recruiting Rankings

    While Clemson might have one of the smaller classes in the 2022 recruiting cycle, it's a class loaded with talent, as evidenced by the Tigers continuing to slowly climb up the 2022 recruiting rankings.
    Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Early Signing Day is now less than two weeks away and the Clemson coaching staff is currently out on the road trying to put the finishing touches on a 2022 class that continues to move up the rankings.

    In the most recent update to the Sports Illustrated 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings, the Tigers' 2022 class moved up a spot and now sits at No. 7 in the nation.

    2022 Recruiting Rankings

    1. Alabama (Ranked No. 1 in November)

    20 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members

    2. Georgia (2)

    24 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

    3. Texas A&M (9)

    19 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

    4. Penn State (3)

    25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

    5. Ohio State (6)

    Clemson Moves Up In Latest 2022 Recruiting Rankings

    17 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

    6. Notre Dame (4)

    22 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

    7. Clemson (8)

    14 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

    "CU trusts its evaluations and went all in on senior-riser Wade Woodaz of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School of late. The hybrid defender is more of a safety for one of Florida’s best programs but has off-ball linebacker potential in the ACC. Tigers held off Utah late to boost the defensive class, and more additions are on the way."

    8. Texas (7)

    20 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

    9. Oregon (6)

    20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

    10. North Carolina (12)

    16 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

    Full Top 25 Rankings

