SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson 2021 WR Group Named One Of Tops In Country

JP-Priester

Last week SI All-American unveiled its inaugural SI99, where they rank the top high school prospects in the country, regardless of position. Clemson saw six of its 2021 commits make the list.

One of those six is WR Beaux Collins, who came in at No. 21 in the SI99, and is considered the second best receiver in the 2021 class. Collins headlines a group of three receivers, which also includes Troy Stellato and Dacari Collins, who have committed to play for the Tigers as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, SI All-American ranked named its top five wide receiver corps in the class of 2021, and the Tigers trio of prospects made the cut.

The ideal criteria includes programs with three or more verbally committed prospects SI All-American has projected at wide receiver or slot receiver to this point in the cycle.

Clemson: Beaux Collins, Troy Stellato, Dacari Collins

WR Commits: 3

SI99 Members: 1

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney came up as a receiver coach, so it’s no surprise the Tigers have gotten production from the position throughout his tenure. His 2021 recruiting class currently features three at this position, headlined by SI99 member Beaux Collins, the nation's number two receiver. Collins has the size and skill set at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds to play boundary-X for Swinney. Troy Stellato is our No. 9 Slot WR prospect, as he projects as a volume target due to his quickness, toughness and reliability. Dacari Collins (no relation to Beaux) is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 200-plus pounds who plays with strength to bully smaller defenders at catch points. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us to see him develop into a dynamic H-TE later in his career at Clemson.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Offer Already Stands Out To In-State Receiver Adam Randall

Clemson offered WR Adam Randall from Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the talented in-state player talked with All Clemson about his initial reaction to the offer from Wide Receiver U

JP-Priester

Clemson's P.A.W. Journey in a League of its Own

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst is beyond grateful for the opportunities and support levied by Clemson's P.A.W. Journey program.

Christopher Hall

Clemson Back Has Respect Of Teammates

Clemson senior running back Darien Rencher has become the go-to guy for young Tiger players to talk about social injustice as the team prepares for the 2020 season.

Travis Boland

Early Look: The Miami Hurricanes

With the football season less than two weeks from opening, today we take an early look at each of the Tigers' 11 opponents for the 2020 season with their Week 4 opponent, The Miami Hurricanes.

Zach Lentz

'Being Trevor Lawrence isn't easy'

Clemson junior offensive guard Matt Bockhorst in awe of the leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Christopher Hall

Tigers Younger Receivers Sharpening Skills Against Talented Secondary

Clemson WR Brannon Spector has been overly impressed with the Tigers young talent in the secondary

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Recruiting: Clemson Offers 2022 In-State Wide Receiver

Recruiting: Clemson offered 2022 in-state wide receiver Adam Randall from Myrtel Beach on Tuesday

JP-Priester

Early Look: Virginia Cavaliers

With the football season less than two weeks from opening, today we take an early look at each of the Tigers' 11 opponents for the 2020 season with their Week 3 opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Defensive End K.J. Henry Growing On, Off Field

Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive end K.J. Henry says Clemson has lived up to its promise to help him grow both as a player and a person.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Coach Brad Brownell Updates Protocols, Injuries During Offseason

Clemson head men's basketball coach Brad Brownell discussed the many developmental challenges his team has faced with COVID-19 restrictions and injuries still lingering from last season.

Brad Senkiw