Last week SI All-American unveiled its inaugural SI99, where they rank the top high school prospects in the country, regardless of position. Clemson saw six of its 2021 commits make the list.

One of those six is WR Beaux Collins, who came in at No. 21 in the SI99, and is considered the second best receiver in the 2021 class. Collins headlines a group of three receivers, which also includes Troy Stellato and Dacari Collins, who have committed to play for the Tigers as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, SI All-American ranked named its top five wide receiver corps in the class of 2021, and the Tigers trio of prospects made the cut.

The ideal criteria includes programs with three or more verbally committed prospects SI All-American has projected at wide receiver or slot receiver to this point in the cycle.

Clemson: Beaux Collins, Troy Stellato, Dacari Collins

WR Commits: 3

SI99 Members: 1

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney came up as a receiver coach, so it’s no surprise the Tigers have gotten production from the position throughout his tenure. His 2021 recruiting class currently features three at this position, headlined by SI99 member Beaux Collins, the nation's number two receiver. Collins has the size and skill set at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds to play boundary-X for Swinney. Troy Stellato is our No. 9 Slot WR prospect, as he projects as a volume target due to his quickness, toughness and reliability. Dacari Collins (no relation to Beaux) is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4 and 200-plus pounds who plays with strength to bully smaller defenders at catch points. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise us to see him develop into a dynamic H-TE later in his career at Clemson.

