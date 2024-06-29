Clemson Tigers 2025 Wide Receiver Target Sets Commitment Date
The Clemson Tigers have been targeting quite a few talented players in the 2025 recruiting class. Quite a few wide receivers have been among Dabo Swinney's offers.
One name to keep a close eye on in the next few days is four-star wideout Cortez Mills. His decision on where he will play college football will be made in the very near future.
According to Mills himself, his decision will be announced on July 1st.
Clemson has been very high on Mills throughout the recruiting process. He would be a major addition to the 2025 class and would provide the Tigers with another high-potential wide receiver to beef up the offensive firepower.
During a previous interview with the Clemson Insider, Mills opened up about Clemson.
"Clemson treats me like a top priority every time they talk to me. They show love. I know that environment is great and I just know they can help develop me on and off the field. And I know school-wise, it's great too."
Outside of Clemson, there are quite a few high-profile schools interested in securing a commitment from Mills. A few of the teams to watch are Oklahoma, Florida, and LSU.
Standing at just over 6-foot and 165 pounds, Mills is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation. He is also ranked No. 109 overall in the 2025 class.
Hailing from Homestead, Florida, Mills brings speed and athleticism to the field. Those are qualities the Tigers have needed to add to their offense. He provides the potential of being a big playmaker and possibly even an above average NFL talent if he reaches his ceiling.
While those things are quite a ways down the road, it all starts with Clemson getting a commitment from him.
It will be interesting to see what decision he ends up making. The Tigers feel that they have a good shot, but the other schools involved are also great at getting commitments.
Make sure to stay tuned.
Mills will be announcing his decision in just two days and Clemson will just have to wait and see if they end up getting the nod.