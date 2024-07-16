Clemson Tigers 4-Star WR Target Opens Up About 'Awesome' First Visit
The Clemson Tigers have been one of the most sought after recruiting destinations for quite some time now. Led by the coaching and culture that Dabo Swinney has brought the program, players have prioritized Clemson in recent years.
With that in mind, the Tigers have gone through three straight disappointing seasons. They are looking to get back on track in 2024 and in the future. To do that, they must continue bringing in elite talent on the recruiting trail.
One name to keep a close eye on is four-star 2026 wide receiver Connor Salmin, who hails from Woodgrove in Purcellville, Virginia.
Salmin made his first visit to Clemson recently. What he saw at the school gave him a great experience.
In a recent interview, Salmin opened up about his first visit with the Tigers and revealed some of his thoughts about what he liked about the program.
"I was hoping to compete while I was there, but I didn't get to. So we just went and visited and just saw all the coaches and met everyone for the first time, which was our first time there on campus, so it was our first time seeing everything."
While he didn't get to play, Salmin got to explore the campus and experience what Clemson is all about. He opened up a bit about that opportunity.
"It was awesome. The campus is beautiful. And the coaches, they're awesome. Seem like great coaches, really good people. They're some of the best people that we've seen. Just really genuinely nice people. You can tell that."
Leaving camp, he ended up receiving an offer from the Tigers, something he was not expecting.
"I wasn't expecting to get an offer. It was definitely a surprise when it happened. Obviously, it's awesome every time it happens. But it was a great experience."
Finally, he revealed what he's looking for the most in the college he chooses.
"I think academics are very important, a good education. Because football always comes to an end. There's always another route. Something that I could get a job and enjoy my job after football. The other thing is just the people and really liking my teammates too."
It will be interesting to see what Salmin chooses to do with his commitment. Clemson seems to have a shot at securing him, but there are many other high-profile schools in the running as well.
No date has been set for his announcement so fans and Swinney will just have to wait and see what he decides.