Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

    December 21, 2021
    Clemson Drops In Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings
    After multiple decommitments before the start of the early signing period, the Tigers 2022 class has taken a fall in the team recruiting rankings.
    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Clemson's 2022 recruiting class looks vastly different than it did just three short weeks ago.

    When the month of December began, the Tigers' current class ranked No. 7 in the country. However, after a shakeup in the coaching staff, most notably Brent Venables departure for the head coaching job at Oklahoma, Clemson had three blue-chip players decommit, and a fourth did not sign, dropping the class all the way down to No. 15.

    Daylen Everette, Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell all signed elsewhere last week. All three were SI99 players. Jaren Kanak, while still technically committed, is expected to eventually sign with Oklahoma. Those defections caused the Tigers class to take a tumble in Sports Illustrated's updated team recruiting rankings.

    Note: SI's rankings are subjective and based on elite talent acquisition, filling team needs and premium position prospects.

    2022 Recruiting Rankings

    1. Texas A&M 

    27 Verbal Commitments, 12 SI99 Members

    2. Alabama

    24 Verbal Commitments, 13 SI99 Members

    3. Georgia

    26 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members

    4. Texas

    27 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

    5. Ohio State

    18 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

    6. Penn State

    24 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

    7. Notre Dame

    21 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

    8. Michigan

    23 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

    9. Kentucky

    20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

    10. Auburn

    19 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

    11. Missouri

    16 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

    12. North Carolina

    17 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

    13. Tennessee

    20 Verbal Commitments

    14. Stanford

    22 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

    15. Clemson

    13 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

