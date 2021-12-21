Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Clemson's 2022 recruiting class looks vastly different than it did just three short weeks ago.

When the month of December began, the Tigers' current class ranked No. 7 in the country. However, after a shakeup in the coaching staff, most notably Brent Venables departure for the head coaching job at Oklahoma, Clemson had three blue-chip players decommit, and a fourth did not sign, dropping the class all the way down to No. 15.

Daylen Everette, Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell all signed elsewhere last week. All three were SI99 players. Jaren Kanak, while still technically committed, is expected to eventually sign with Oklahoma. Those defections caused the Tigers class to take a tumble in Sports Illustrated's updated team recruiting rankings.

Note: SI's rankings are subjective and based on elite talent acquisition, filling team needs and premium position prospects.

1. Texas A&M

27 Verbal Commitments, 12 SI99 Members

2. Alabama

24 Verbal Commitments, 13 SI99 Members

3. Georgia

26 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members

4. Texas

27 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members

5. Ohio State

18 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

6. Penn State

24 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

7. Notre Dame

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

8. Michigan

23 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

9. Kentucky

20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

10. Auburn

19 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

11. Missouri

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

12. North Carolina

17 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

13. Tennessee

20 Verbal Commitments

14. Stanford

22 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

15. Clemson

13 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

