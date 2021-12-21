Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Clemson Drops In Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings
Clemson's 2022 recruiting class looks vastly different than it did just three short weeks ago.
When the month of December began, the Tigers' current class ranked No. 7 in the country. However, after a shakeup in the coaching staff, most notably Brent Venables departure for the head coaching job at Oklahoma, Clemson had three blue-chip players decommit, and a fourth did not sign, dropping the class all the way down to No. 15.
Daylen Everette, Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell all signed elsewhere last week. All three were SI99 players. Jaren Kanak, while still technically committed, is expected to eventually sign with Oklahoma. Those defections caused the Tigers class to take a tumble in Sports Illustrated's updated team recruiting rankings.
Note: SI's rankings are subjective and based on elite talent acquisition, filling team needs and premium position prospects.
2022 Recruiting Rankings
1. Texas A&M
27 Verbal Commitments, 12 SI99 Members
2. Alabama
24 Verbal Commitments, 13 SI99 Members
3. Georgia
26 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members
4. Texas
27 Verbal Commitments, 6 SI99 Members
5. Ohio State
18 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members
6. Penn State
24 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members
7. Notre Dame
21 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members
8. Michigan
23 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
9. Kentucky
20 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
10. Auburn
19 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members
11. Missouri
16 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
12. North Carolina
17 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member
13. Tennessee
20 Verbal Commitments
14. Stanford
22 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member
15. Clemson
13 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members
