Clemson OL Target Joshua Miller Goes In-Depth On Five Finalists

The Tigers have made offensive lineman Joshua Miller one of the priority targets in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound prospect out of Virginia, picked up an offer back in September after camping at the school back over the summer.

"My initial thought of the offer was pure excitement," Miller told All Clemson at the time. "It really felt like a dream."

Miller was back on campus in September for the Tigers 19-13 win over Boston College.

"The visit was great, the atmosphere was crazy," Miller told All Clemson afterward. "Especially in the fourth quarter during that last drive."

Last week, the highly touted offensive linemen trimmed his list of favorites down to five, with Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia Tech all making the cut.

All Clemson recently caught up with the elite level prospect and he told us what it is right now that stands out about each of his finalists.

Clemson: "They stay in contact with me every week to check in on me and the family and me. Coach Caldwell and coach Austin have built a great relationship. They’re fixing up the small issues to get back to the Clemson that everyone knows them to be."

Penn State: "Everything up there feels like a family feeling. the program is doing good and me and the coaches there have a strong relationship."

Tennessee: "They check in on me the most. always talking to multiple coaches. And it’s a great place to be from the environment of the school to the town."

North Carolina: "I've built a great relationship with the coaches and a few of the players. They have a young team that’s doing well and playing a high level of football."

Virginia Tech: "I’ve built a great relationship with the coaches and some players. The game-day environment is crazy and they built a great 2022 class."

Miller has said that culture and academics will play a huge role when it comes to making a decision, and the elite-level prospect told All Clemson that right now he is looking at announcing a commitment sometime in the spring.

