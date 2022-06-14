Skip to main content
Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2023 TE Markus Dixon

Clemson continues its recent momentum on the recruiting trail, picking up a commitment from 2023 TE Markus Dixon.

Clemson is continuing its recent momentum on the recruiting trail, as 2023 TE Markus Dixon has committed to the Tigers. He is the second commitment in as many days and the seventh over the past ten days.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect out of Pennsylvania had two dozen offers in total and chose Clemson over other suitors such as Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Dixon announced an offer from the Tigers while on an official visit the first weekend in June. He was one of more than 30 players on hand. Prior to last weekend, one of his most recent visits was to Eugene, where he attended Oregon's spring game. He is the second tight end take in the class, joining Olsen Patt Henry, who also announced a commitment coming out of that weekend.

Clemson now stands at 11 commitments total in the 2023 class, with seven coming in the month of June alone. Five of those took officials that first weekend in June, an event that is certainly paying off big for the Tigers.

All Clemson's Take: Very athletic player, as evidenced by his abilities on the basketball court. Has the length to develop into a matchup problem for opposing defenses in the passing game, and his long frame will easily allow him to add a little more bulk. Might need a season to hone his skills, as Clemson asks a lot of its tight ends, but has an extremely high ceiling.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

