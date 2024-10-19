Elite Clemson Tigers Commit Was a Highlight Machine Friday Night
The Clemson Tigers have several elite recruits committed to their 2025 class.
One of the most physically gifted members of Clemson's class is defensive back Tae Harris. The Cedartown safety was electric in his game Friday night against Cartersville. Harris, who is expected to play defensive back at the college level, erupted for a 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give his team the lead.
Carterville would eventually win 19-14.
In the loss, Harris was effective on both sides of the football. His long touchdown run paired with providing coverage in the closing seconds of the first half showcases some of the elite closing speed that should translate to the next level.
Harris is listed a 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and is a unanimous top-10 safety in the 2025 class by the four major recruiting publications. He's listed as a top-10 player in the state of Georgia in three of the four major publications.
Clemson's 2025 recruiting class has 13 commits and is sitting inside the top 20. Harris is ranked among the top players in the class. He along with defensive lineman Amare Adams and offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs represent the top names to watch in Dabo Swinney's 2025 class.
Harris is joined by cornerback Graceson Littleton as the other defensive back commited to the Tigers. Littleton is also a 4-star and is expected to be effective quickly for Clemson at the collegiate level.
Harris made a statement publicly that he was shutting down his recruitment last month.
“My recruitment is 100-percent closed,” Harris said via his X account.