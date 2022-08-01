Clemson 2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound SI All-American candidate out of Hewitt-Trussville, Alabama, chose the Crimson Tide over other finalists Clemson, Texas and Tennessee.

Osborne was a priority target for the Tigers, picking up his offer from Clemson earlier this year while on an unofficial visit. He returned to campus in early June as one of more than 30 prospects that took official visits.

After that visit, Osborne was considered a strong Clemson lean. However, Alabama jumped in as a serious contender after Osborne impressed the Crimson Tide staff at one of their summer high school camps. Things then suddenly turned in Alabama's favor, leaving the Tigers still in need of one more defensive end in the 2023 class.

