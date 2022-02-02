Highly-Touted 2022 LB Commits to Clemson

Clemson has added one final piece to its 2022 recruiting class.

The Tigers picked up a commitment from 2022 LB T.J. Dudley late Wednesday afternoon, the third player Clemson has added to its class on National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect out of Montgomery, Alabama was at one time committed to Oregon but chose not to sign during the early signing period after Mario Cristobal left to take the head coaching job at Miami.

Dudley originally picked up an offer from the Tigers in June of 2020, with Clemson making his list of finalists, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Oregon. In all, the linebacker had 30 offers.

With Dudley's verbal pledge, the Tigers now have 20 players as members of the 2022 class, 12 of which signed in December, plus QB Hunter Johnson, who will come on board via the transfer portal. He is the third LB take in the class, joining Wade Woodaz and Kobe McCloud.

All Clemson's Take: A blue-chip prospect and a legitimate Top-250 talent. Despite being a tad short and a bit stiff when moving sideline-to-sideline, Dudley has the athleticism, physicality and instincts to play at this level. He also looks like a guy that loves to hit. Solid in run defense, but gets caught out of position at times, and will need to improve in pass coverage.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!