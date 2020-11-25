SI.com
Korey Foreman Set to Visit Clemson for Pitt Game

JP-Priester

Korey Foreman is planning to be in Clemson this weekend for the Tigers home finale against Pitt.

Foreman, a defensive end out of California is considered by most to be one of the top players in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The SI All-American candidate committed to Clemson back in January before deciding to open his recruitment back up in April due to wanting to take more visits. 

The elite defensive end has maintained throughout the process that Clemson was still very much in it for his services, but most have considered him a strong LSU lean with Southern Cal also gaining some late traction in his recruitment. 

With the NCAA mandated dead period in place, Foreman is having to make the cross-country trip at his own expense, and that in and of itself would suggest that the Tigers are still very much in this thing. He officially released a list of his top-seven schools back over the summer with Georgia, Arizona State, Oregon, and Howard making the cut along with Clemson, LSU, Southern Cal.

The Tigers have already secured verbal commitments from two defensive ends for the 2021 class in Zaire Patterson and Cade Denhoff, both of who are elite-level pass rushers. While it has been widely assumed that Clemson would only take two players at the position this cycle, Foreman would absolutely be welcomed back with open arms.

