Recruiting Momentum Starting to Build; Silent Commit?
Clemson had a number of priority targets on campus this weekend for the spring game, as well as numerous other 2023 prospects.
Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag
Each week All Clemson answers your recruiting questions.
Dabo Swinney says Uiagalelei is ‘Definitely’ Clemson’s Starting Quarterback
CLEMSON, S.C. — Though he did not have the best day from a statistical standpoint in Saturday’s Orange and White Spring Game, DJ Uiagalelei is still Clemson’s starting quarterback. At least that is what head coach Dabo Swinney said following the White Team’s 15-7 victory over the Orange Squad at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson Spring Game Reactions: Defense Is the Real Deal
CLEMSON, S.C — Clemson held its annual Orange and White Spring Game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. As expected, the two defenses dominated the scrimmage in the White Team’s 15-7 victory over the Orange.