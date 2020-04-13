Troy Stellato or Mario Williams: Clemson Continues to Recruit Elite WRs

One of the fastest rising prospects in the country would be Troy Stellato out of Fort Lauderdale (Cardinal Gibbons), Fla. As his film below will demonstrate, he’s a lightning bolt on the football field. Only listed at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, he can make moves like a running back, and he possesses really good hands as well.

Truth be known, Stellato is one of the best players in the country, regardless of position. His so-called recruiting rankings improved during the past six months, but his offer sheet that includes Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Oregon provides a who’s who of college football programs. Make no mistake, Stellato is an absolutely elite wide receiver. Those offers do not lie. His value holds from the fact that he can play two positions.

Stellato could play outside or in the slot. He’s strong enough to defeat press coverage against many cornerbacks, and he’s going to improve strength once he’s developed in a college weight program. Playing outside, any wide receiver needs to be able to defeat press coverage. As for his recruitment, it’s hard to say. Two teams do appear to be at or near the top, however.

Ohio State and Clemson are the two schools to watch, after Stellato announce those two schools were the finalists to earn his services.

Clemson has one advantage over Ohio State, and that would be Stellato did not yet take an unofficial visit to Clemson this spring. He did visit last fall when Clemson hosted Wake Forest. He trekked to Ohio State last fall.

Clemson needs to get him on campus again, but this is a great player that the Tigers will go after ardently.

Stellato is not the only slot wide receiver the Tigers would love to land.

Of all of the receivers that Clemson is currently recruiting, none of them competes harder than Mario Williams. The 5-10, 180-pound speed demon absolutely dominates against the best players. He’s the truth.

During a particular game last fall, Williams lit up the scoreboard three times ... in the first half. It was against a Division I cornerback with an SEC offer on the table. That’s how a player earns respect.

Like Stellato, Williams can terrorize defenses on the outside or in the slot. For Plant City, he’s also taken direct snaps and made big plays when there did not appear to be anything available. Williams is a special talent.

Williams recently visited Clemson for its junior day. He’s not a player to tip his hand about where he’s going, but Oklahoma was previously his leader. That was before quarterback recruit Brock Vandergriff decommitted from the Sooners and selected Georgia.

In addition to Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Alabama get mentioned quite a bit with Williams, but this recruitment could play out until next February. It’s hard to say.

With all of Clemson’s length, it would make sense to complement those big wide receivers with speed and athleticism like Stellato or Williams.