Two Big Recruiting Weekends Coming Up for Clemson

The next two weeks could go a long way towards deciding how strong the Tigers can finish with the 2022 recruiting class.

Over the final two home games, Clemson is set to host two priority targets in this class, both being heavily pursued by the Tigers.

WR Andre Greene Jr is set to be on hand this weekend when Clemson hosts UConn and DL Marvin Jones is scheduled to be on campus the next weekend when the Tigers host Wake Forest.

2022 RB Trevor Etienne was supposed to take an official visit this weekend, but due to his high school schedule will now make that visit sometime later in the year before he announces.

UConn

WR Andre Greene Jr.: Clemson is getting the final visit before a commitment date of November 17 and this visit will be of the utmost importance. While the Tigers might have led at one time, North Carolina is the team to beat right now.

Greene's high school schedule this season has made getting on campus for a gameday visit extremely difficult. Many of his team's games have been played on Saturdays this season. He is set to arrive in town sometime Saturday evening and the plan is to stay through Monday.

The timing may have worked out in Clemson's favor here, though, considering they have some ground to make up. Dabo Swinney and company have been known to work some late magic in the past when it comes to landing highly touted kids, and that is what it's going to take to land Greene. Game on.

S Wade Woodaz: While the recruiting services list him as a safety, Clemson is recruiting him as a linebacker, and Woodaz will be on hand Saturday for the UConn game.

The original plan was to take just one linebacker this class, so if the staff is amping up efforts to land one more, that is a pretty good indicator that someone is leaving. Linebacker is a spot where it would not be surprising to see some attrition, as the room is filled with players that have struggled to get on the field.

Woodaz is a guy who has seen his recruitment really take off in his senior season. After having just a handful of offers coming into the season he now has more than two dozen. He doesn't have an offer just yet, but one could be forthcoming in the near future.

Wake Forest

DE Marvin Jones Jr.: To date, Clemson has just one defensive lineman committed in the 2022 class. One defensive end and no defensive tackles, and that is a concern. The staff wants to add one more end and at least one interior guy.

Right now, Jones is one of the guys they are trying to zero in on, but landing him will be tough. Jones will visit Florida State this weekend, the school his father played for, and as of this writing is supposed to take an unofficial visit to Clemson next weekend.

Alabama and Oklahoma are likely the favorites at this point, but the Tigers have a lot of ground to make up regardless. If the highly-touted player even makes it to campus at all.

Jones hasn't announced an official commitment date but is hoping to have a decision in time for the early signing period.

Etienne Update: The running back was supposed to visit this weekend for the UConn game but will reschedule for later this year. He isn't set to announce until the All-American Bowl in January, so there is still time.

This one still looks to be coming down to Clemson and Florida. LSU could be a factor as well, depending on how things shake out. This is a recruitment that has been played very close to the vest, so it is hard to say exactly where things stand.

The Tigers are all in on the running back at this point, and it isn't hard to see why. He has been absolutely dominant throughout his senior season. How the instability at Florida regarding the coaching staff factors into things is hard to know, but it can't help the Gators.

