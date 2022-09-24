Skip to main content
Braves Place Spencer Strider on IL

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter is out for the rest of the regular season.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday that starting pitcher and former Clemson standout Spencer Strider has been placed on the injured list. 

Strider suffered an oblique injury last week and missed his previous scheduled start. The Braves hoped that he would be able to jump back into the rotation, but the team opted to shut him down for the rest of the regular season. The Braves have already clinched a berth in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The transaction is backdated to Sept. 21. His last start was Sept. 18. 

Strider has been one of the most effective pitchers in the National League this year. As a rookie, he's posted a 2.67 earned run average. He's already set an MLB record for the fastest pitcher to 200 strikeouts and an Atlanta Braves mark for strikeouts in a single game. 

Strider was a fourth-round selection in the 2020 MLB amateur draft after he pitched just two seasons at Clemson. He sat out his second season after having Tommy John surgery and had his 2020 comeback campaign cut short in March because of COVID-19. 

