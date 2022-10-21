Isaiah Simmons Produces Cardinals' Second Pick-6 of First Half

Former Clemson star defender and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons picked off a pass by New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton and returned the interception 56 yards for his first career touchdown.

The big play on Thursday night was the second pick-6 of the first half as the Cardinals surged ahead 28-14 right before halftime. Simmons jumped in front of a Dalton throw, ran to his right and hit the sideline, outracing the Saints into the end zone.

It marked the third interception for Simmons in his three-year career and first of this season. He was a first-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2020.

