Isaiah Simmons Produces Cardinals' Second Pick-6 of First Half

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch former Clemson defender and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons intercept Saints QB Andy Dalton and return it for a touchdown.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Clemson star defender and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons picked off a pass by New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton and returned the interception 56 yards for his first career touchdown. 

The big play on Thursday night was the second pick-6 of the first half as the Cardinals surged ahead 28-14 right before halftime. Simmons jumped in front of a Dalton throw, ran to his right and hit the sideline, outracing the Saints into the end zone.

It marked the third interception for Simmons in his three-year career and first of this season. He was a first-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2020.

